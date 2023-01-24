Over 675 candidates appear for JEE-Main in city

Aurangabad: More than 675 candidates appeared online for the Joint Entrance Examination-(JEE)-Main 2023 at the four centres of the city on Tuesday, the first day of the first session.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) holds the JEE-Main across the country for the eligibility engineering (B E and B Tech) admissions and also for JEE-Advanced.

The NTA allotted four centres for the online test. Nearly 700 candidates will take the examination daily between January 24 and February 1. The second shift of JEE-Main on January 28 will be conducted only for B Arch and B Planning admissions.

No entry for latecomers

The examination time of each candidate was mentioned on admit card. Those candidates who reached the centre before in-time were denied entry. So, candidates were asked to report to the centre at least 30 minutes before the in-time. The candidate must carry an original photo identity like ‘Aadhar Card and PAN.

Admit card withheld for blur images

The admit cards of some candidates whose images were found blurred in the system were not released. If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the NTA through a helpline.

Some candidates file multiple application forms

The NTA also found that some candidates have filled multiple-application forms for the first session. Therefore, the scrutiny of their application forms is being done. They need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the examination in the current session only after their identity is established.