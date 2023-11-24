Gopichand Padalkar pens letter to Devendra Fadnavis on burning issues of Dhangar communities

In Mumbai, protests and gatherings are occurring statewide concerning reservation issues for the Maratha and Dhangar communities. On November 21, activists from the Dhangar community damaged the collector's office in Jalna, smashing vehicle windows. In response to the violent demonstrations, the police are initiating legal actions against the protesters. BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has penned a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the situation.

In his letter, Gopichand Padalkar emphasized that the Dhangar community has been denied its constitutional rights for the past seven decades. He pointed out that Vishwaratna Babasaheb Ambedkar had originally classified the Dhangar community under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Nevertheless, the Grand Alliance government intentionally sowed confusion by distinguishing between 'Dhangad' and 'Dhangar'. With the current grand alliance government in power, there is optimism that a decision will be made regarding the implementation of reservation for the Dhangar community. However, Padalkar expressed concern that the 50-day deadline for the reservation's implementation has already lapsed.

In response to the lapsed deadline, we initiated a statewide campaign to bring attention to the Dhangar reservation issue. On November 21, 2023, we submitted representations advocating for the implementation of reservation to every tehsildar, province, and district collector's office in the state. The event unfolded peacefully throughout the state, with the administration demonstrating a responsible response. However, a day prior to the submission, Jalna District Collector Dr Krishnanath Panchal had been informed about the initiative. Despite initially agreeing to accept the statement, Padalkar noted that he ultimately refused to acknowledge it at the last moment.

In the midst of this, it was expected that the district collector would handle the issue with sensitivity. However, he deliberately disregarded the sentiments of the community, triggering strong reactions from the Dhangar warriors. The District Magistrate of Jalna bears sole responsibility for this, and there should be an investigation with appropriate strict actions taken. Despite our efforts, including mine and others in the community, to prevent the situation from escalating, 36 people were booked on the orders of Inspector General of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan. It is worth noting that some of these individuals are not from the Dhangar community, and cases were also filed against OBC brothers based on eyewitness accounts. MLA Gopichand Padalkar emphasized, I publicly condemn the attack by a government official on us Dhangars and our Bahujan brothers.

While condemning violence wherever it occurs, it's important to note that the Dhangar community advocates for peaceful protests. However, there are concerns that certain officials are deliberately demonstrating insensitivity towards the issues of the Dhangar community. MLA Gopichand Padalkar has urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action against officials who are allegedly attempting to destabilize the state by provoking the Dhangar community.