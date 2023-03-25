Government approves Rs 283 crore for facelift of Government Medical College and Hospital

A proposal of Rs 514 crore was sent to the department of medical education as per the directive of the deputy chief minister and under the guidance of the district collector to give a facelift to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and provide state-of-the-art patient care. The proposal was forwarded to the ministry. The government accorded administrative approval to works worth Rs 283 crores.

Government hospitals have a shortage of facilities and equipment for the increasing number of patients. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took steps to remove shortcomings and start development.

District collector Dr Vipin Itankar visited GMCH and asked to prepare a proposal for improving basic infrastructure. The state government was going to give 75% funds required while the remaining was to be given by the district planning committee. GMC then submitted a proposal of 514 crores.

Nod to remaining works next year likely

Proposed works worth Rs 283 crore out of Rs 514 crore have been approved. These works will be helpful in inpatient care. The hospital’s working conditions will also improve. The remaining works, worth Rs 231 crore, will get approval next year. It cannot be said the working of GMC will be affected, said Dr Raj Gajbhiye, dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Works to be done

New 450-capacity girls hostel

Paying ward of 50 beds

Skywalk to connect the main building and trauma centre

Protection wall for the entire campus

New boys hostel

Works awaited