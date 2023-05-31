Government medical college in Baramati renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar on birth anniversary

Today, the 298th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar is being celebrated with enthusiasm. The festivities commenced in the early hours of the morning in Chaundhi, her native place situated in Ahmednagar district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the celebratory event, honouring the occasion. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took the opportunity to announce the renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar, as a heartfelt tribute to the revered figure. Furthermore, the renaming process extended to the Government Medical College in Baramati.

On the occasion of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar's birth anniversary, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan announced the renaming of Baramati's government medical college as "Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati." Minister Mahajan took to his Twitter account to share the government order pertaining to this renaming.