"Government to be formed after two and a half years will last for 25 years" says Fadnavis

Mumbai: After an unprecedented revolt in the Shiv Sena, and many dramatic developments, Uddhav Thackeray finally resigned as the Chief Minister yesterday. At the same time, the Mahavikas Aghadi government, which had been in power for two and a half years, fell. After the fall of the Thackeray government, now the BJP has started the movement to form a government. In the midst of all this, Devendra Fadnavis's reaction has come to the fore. "I don't want to lie down, I want to work for the people," he said. Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government formed after two and a half years will last for 25 years.

The Supreme Court last night ordered that the majority trial be held as scheduled after a series of developments during the day yesterday and a court hearing. After that, while addressing the people of the state, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis advised the BJP workers that he did not want to go insane as he was defeated. He said that the government to be formed after two and a half years would last for 25 years. "The role of BJP MLAs was important in this whole battle. I would also like to thank the MLAs from the Shinde group who played a decisive role in this whole process" he added.

Devendra Fadnavis had served as the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. After that, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the 2019 elections. But Shiv Sena broke the alliance by insisting for the post of Chief Minister. After that, Devendra Fadnavis formed an 80-hour government with the support of Ajit Pawar, but he had to resign after further dramatic developments.