Government's Network Jammed, No Calls to Each Other, Manoj Jarange Patil Says

Vadigodri (Jalna district): "There is a network jam with the government at present. They don't even call us. All we want now is for the ordinance to be signed into law and implemented." Manoj Jarange-Patil, leader of the Maratha reservation movement, said, "We stand by this demand and appeal to the government not to call for a hunger strike. "

Jarange-Patil is on a four-day visit on Tuesday. He spoke to the media to mark the occasion. Events will be held at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai Chembur. Alandi has a big event. That's where it's going to stay. Tomorrow, there will be a meeting with lawyers in Mumbai and a meeting with Maratha protesters in Mumbai. The Maratha community in Goda Belt will meet on The 10th after which they will start their hunger strike. A lot of the processes are pending from the government. Jarange-Patil also said that this is a fast unto death for its implementation.