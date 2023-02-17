Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reaches Mumbai, oath tomorrow

Mumbai, Feb 17 Maharashtra's new Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reached the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday evening, where he was accorded a warm and traditional welcome.

Bais (75) was accompanied by his wife, Rambai Bais, and both the dignitaries were received by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar besides other senior Raj Bhavan officials and staff.

On Saturday afternoon, Bais will be sworn-in as the Governor, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari who opted for retirement and left for his home state Uttarakhand on Friday evening.

