Governor Ramesh Bais pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Sunday paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The BJP would be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the tourism department and Pune district administration will celebrate the birth anniversary at Fort Shivneri, where Shivaji Maharaj was born, from February 18 to 20. The day is celebrated with great zeal and fervour, especially in Maharashtra. This year will mark the 393rd birth anniversary of the great leader. Shivaji Maharaj not only constructed a well-structured administrative organisation but also made a liberal civil rule for people.