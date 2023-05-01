"Govt aims to establish healthcare system for the common man," says Devendra Fadnavis

In this year's budget, it was proposed to establish ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ at 500 locations in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray. On Monday, 317 dispensaries were opened across Maharashtra to commemorate Maharashtra Day, with 12 dispensaries opening in the Nagpur district. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the government is attempting to establish a system that alleviates the financial burden of healthcare expenses for the common man.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, launched an initiative digitally from Mumbai. The program has been executed at 317 different locations throughout the state, including 12 locations in the Nagpur district. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, while the Health Minister, Dr Tanhaji Sawant, was present in Osmanabad.

The clinic will provide 30 different services to the public free of charge. Additionally, expert consultations will also be available without any cost as specialists will be invited to these clinics. He expressed his delight in inaugurating this initiative in his South-West constituency, recognizing it as an excellent measure to promote the health and well-being of the common people.