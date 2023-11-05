Govt forgot to serve state: Supriya Sule on Mumbai air pollution

NCP MP Supriya Sule raised concern over the declining air quality of Mumbai and the increasing pollution in the city. Launching an attack on the Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra, Sule said, "It's very alarming & I very concerned about the air pollution...I am not against any development, but the way it has to progress it has to have a scientific method to do it.The government needs to act on it...Government is about administration.

Continuing further she said, It's their moral duty...Governance is not only about being in power and sitting in a helicopter, in a private plane and running to Delhi every 15 days...This entire triple-engine government has forgotten to serve the state said Sule. Layer of haze continued to envelop Mumbai today morning with dip in air quality. The Air Quality Index stood at 145, which falls under “moderate” category. However, certain pockets showed poor AQI, with Chembur recording the worst AQI at 302, followed by 274 in Colaba, 206 in BKC.Meanwhile, health experts at both government and private hospitals have cautioned people against venturing out early morning for walks or other forms of exercise, and urged them to wear masks when stepping out for essential tasks.