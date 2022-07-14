Grant of Rs. 50,000 to farmers who repay loan on time: Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government has taken a decision to give relief to the farmers today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that it has been decided to give a subsidy of 50 thousand rupees to the farmers who repay their loans regularly. Shinde said that some people's representatives had demanded to give an incentive subsidy of 50 thousand rupees to the farmers who pay off regular loans. Farmers also demanded this. Lakhs of farmers will benefit from this decision.

Farmers who obtain crop loans from banks and return them on time will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000 under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Crop Loan Scheme. The initiative would help around 20 lakh farmers. The MVA government began disbursing funds under the scheme on July 1 and has budgeted Rs 10,000 crore for it.