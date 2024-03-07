'Grateful to Shah For...' Sharad Pawar Replies to Amit Shah's Criticisms at Maval Rally

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Maharashtra recently, criticized key opposition leaders in the state. He targeted the Congress, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, on the issue of dynastic politics."The people of Maharashtra have been tolerating Sharad Pawar for the last 50 years," Shah said at a rally. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has now responded to the criticism.

Also Read | MP Supriya Sule Clarifies Speculations on Meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar has started campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During Sharad Pawar's rally in Maval, he criticized the Modi government and responded to Amit Shah's criticism in a Pawar-style manner.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Maharashtra. During his speech, he said that Sharad Pawar has been dominating Maharashtra for 50 years. I am grateful to him because he admitted that people have been electing me for 50 years," Pawar said. "First as an MLA, then an MP, then a chief minister, a Union minister, Rajya Sabha member, it has been going on for 56 years. A man has been working for people somewhere in the country's parliament for 56 years in a row. Because I have your support," Pawar said. On the occasion, he told the political history and reminded the people of Maval of the thoughts of Gandhi-Nehru.

Sharad Pawar told the political history of Gandhi-Nehru on one side, and the idea of Jan Sangh on the other side. "By taking this constituency away from the BJP's ideology, we have instilled the idea of Gandhi-Nehru in the Maval constituency," Pawar said.

Jayant Patil's Reply

"For 50 years, Maharashtra witnessed Sharad Pawar's journey from a dream, a young man who created the world from scratch to here. Maharashtra supported them. There was never a question of tolerance, he did politics with all castes and religions in Maharashtra, so today he is called Sharad Pawar," He said in response to Amit Shah's criticism.

