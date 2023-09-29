Gratitude ceremony to be held for NCP chief Sharad Pawar on 30th anniversary of Latur earthquake

A gratitude ceremony will be held for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on the 30th anniversary of Latur earthquake on Saturday.

According to Sakshna Salgar, the state head of the NCP women's youth wing, Pawar would attend the gratitude ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Krantikari Maidan in Killari.

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district claimed around 10,000 lives. Pawar, who was the chief minister at the time, immediately rushed to the earthquake-affected areas and took the initiative for the rebuilding of villages that were destroyed, she said.