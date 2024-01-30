Growth in Agro-Tourism Professionals in the State due to Growing Demand Among Tourists
Mumbai: The definition of tourism has been changing day by day for the past few years. Now, tourism is not just a comfort, tourists are more inclined to experience different ways. According to the tourism department, there is an increase in agri-tourism professionals on the same lines.
Tourism department officials said the growth is due to the rural life experience available to tourists, which creates many opportunities for agri-tourism. In the last year, 1,500 agri-tourist professionals have been registered, said tourism director B.N. Patil. He also said that more than 25 proposals have been received in the first month of the new year this year and verification is underway. He noted that agri-tourism has gained momentum in the last few years.
Often, tourists from the city turn to the rural areas for a rich experience from the city's hustle and bustle. These tourists can give different experiences like rural living, food culture, art, goods and products, nature tours, forest food, sky observation, farming demonstrations, organic farming, and eco-friendly lifestyle. This allows agricultural tourists to encourage locals to find employment to grow their businesses. Overall, this type of tourism is set to become more widespread in the coming years. "Now tourists also look at tourism responsibly, from the point of view of experiencing and exploring one's self," Patil said.
These provisions are important for agri-tourism:
- Agri-tourism business is recognized as an agro-friendly business. The schemes of the Agriculture Department are sanctioned to these agri-tourism centers.
- Non-agricultural use permits are not required for the use or use of agricultural land for the Agri-Tourism Center initiative. After the agri-tourism center is opened, it is formally recorded through Satbara and 8-a.
- Offers loans at low interest rates from cooperatives as well as nationalized banks for setting up agri-tourism centers. At agri-tourism centers, tourists are not required to obtain a certificate for the construction of facilities i.e. living rooms, etc
- The house rent is charged at the domestic rate. Also, the first few years are exempt from taxes such as service tax, business tax, entertainment tax, etc.