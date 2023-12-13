GRP takes action against home guard after viral video shows him dancing with woman on local train

The viral video captures a young woman dancing in the ladies' coach, with a home guard standing nearby, cautioning her about the train door while recording the video. To the surprise of onlookers, the home guard quickly joins in, showcasing his dance moves to the accompanying music. Some passengers can be seen recording the impromptu dance performance.

The officer under scrutiny, identified as SF Gupta, is facing an investigation after a video surfaced online. The incident occurred on the evening of December 6, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., while Gupta was on duty inside a second-class ladies' coach of a Central Railway local train as a home guard assigned to ensure the safety of women during nighttime travel.

दिनांक ६/१२/२०२३ रोजी लोकल ट्रेन पेट्रोलिंग दरम्यान एक होमगार्ड गणवेशात नृत्य करत असल्याची व्हिडीओ व्हायरल होत आहे.

सदर घटनेची गांभीर्याने दखल घेऊन व सत्यता पडताळून, संबंधित होमगार्ड यांच्यावर योग्यती कारवाई केली आहे. अशा प्रकारच्या घटना भविष्यात घडू नये याकरिता दक्षता घेत आहोत. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) December 12, 2023

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a default report against Gupta on December 8, aiming to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Railway officials emphasized that all staff members have been explicitly instructed not to shoot, pose for videos or photos, or engage in selfies while in uniform and on duty. Thus, in a subsequent development, Gupta was summoned to provide an explanation for his actions.