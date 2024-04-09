Gudi Padwa 2024 Celebrations in Nashik: Shobha Yatra Travels from Kalaram Temple to Padwa Patangan

On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada, a grand celebration of Gudhi Padwa, also known as the Hindu New Year, witnessed a magnificent Shobha Yatra in Nashik city on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The elaborate procession, organized with fervour and zeal, embarked on its journey from Kalaram Temple and traversed through Nagchowk, Elephant Bridge, Gajanan Chowk, Patharwat Lane, Malviya Chowk, Panchavati Karanja, Malegaon Pillar, Kapaleshwar, and culminated at Padwa Patangan.

Celebrations Across Maharashtra:

This year marked the 9th edition of the Kalaram Temple Swagat Yatra, led by Leena Chandwadkar as the head of the Swagat Yatra, Rupali Kothule as the co-head, and Vrishali Gholap as the yatra coordinator. Various squads including the Hirakni Lazeem Pathak, Rani Lakshmibai Khadga Squad, Tanaji Malusare Dand Pathak, Arambam Dhol Tasha Pathak, Dharma Dhwaja Pathak, and the Anant Vijay Conch Naad Pathak participated in the procession.

During the ritual puja, 21 students from Maharshi Gautam Godavari Ved Pratishthan performed chanting, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the event. Several organizations such as Sardar Chowk Mitra Mandal, Gopinath Gaudiya Math, Ayurveda Seva Sangh, Kapikulam Siddha Pitham, Nashik Cyclist Foundation, and many others actively participated in the procession.

The Gudi Rath from Sardar Chowk Mitra Mandal Ganapati, Bharat Mata Palkhi, Gopinath Gaudiya Math Tulsi Chitrarath Nagar Sankirtan, and the distribution of 251 Tulsi saplings were notable highlights of the Yatra. Additionally, 40 cyclists from Nashik Cyclist Foundation cycled to Kalaram temple adorned in traditional attire.

The procession showcased various art forms including performances by the Lezeem Pathak, Talvar Pathak, Lathi Kathi Pathak, Dhol Tasha Pathak, and Dhwaj Pathak, adding vibrancy to the festivities. The New Year Swagat Yatras commenced from all locations at 7 am, marking the beginning of a joyous and auspicious celebration.