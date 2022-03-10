Gurmeet Choudhary's new song 'Kuch Baatein' unveiled

After featuring in several music videos including 'Mazaa' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', actor Gurmeet Choudhary has once again come up with a new song titled 'Kuch Baatein'.

The love ballad is sung by none other than Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal.

Talking about the song, Payal said, "The beauty of 'Kuch Baatein' lies in its simplicity. The music video too follows a very sweet love story set in a quaint setting up north."

Gurmeet, too, expressed his views about 'Kuch Baatein'.

"This song takes you back to your childhood and growing up years and everyone will relate to it at some level," he shared.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the latest track also features Musskan Sethi.

( With inputs from ANI )

