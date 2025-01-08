Maharashtra: Hair Loss Outbreak in Buldhana Linked to Mysterious Illness; Health Department on Alert

Residents of Buldhana, Bondgaon, Kalwad, and Hingna villages in the taluka of Maharashtra state have reported a mysterious illness causing rapid and complete hair loss within just three days. The health department has launched a survey in the affected areas, but the exact cause of the condition remains unidentified.

Residents are terrified as they experience a troubling pattern: initial scalp itching, followed by straightening of hair, and complete baldness by the third day. In recent days, hundreds of villagers, including a major number of women, have lost their hair. Despite the growing concern, the health department remains unaware of the cause, prompting citizens to seek treatment from private healthcare providers. While some doctors speculate that the condition could be linked to shampoo use, it is noteworthy that even people who have never used shampoo are also experiencing hair loss.

The health department has come under scrutiny for its lack of action. As no measures have been taken so far, a memorandum has been submitted to the district health authorities. Rameshwar Tharkar, the Shiv Sena chief of Shegaon taluka, has urged the authorities to organize a treatment camp to address the issue affecting all three villages.

Outbreak of Hair Loss in Three Villages

Residents of Kalwad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages are grappling with a widespread issue of hair loss, leading to complete baldness within just three days. The District Health Officer and Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, have been informed about the situation.

Survey Identifies 30 Cases of Hair Loss

The Zilla Parishad's health department conducted a survey in Bondgaon, revealing that 30 individuals are affected by hair loss. A team from the health department has reached the village to take further action, initiating the assessment of symptoms and providing treatment to the patients.

Possible Causes of Hair Loss Being Investigated

The health department has raised concerns about the possibility of contaminated water or high water hardness being the cause of the hair loss in the affected villages. Water samples have been sent for testing. Additionally, dermatologists have suggested that shampoo use could be contributing to the condition. A team of medical officers has arrived in the villages to investigate the hair loss issue across all three locations. They have begun conducting surveys, providing health advice, and administering medication based on the symptoms. Dermatologists are also being consulted for further guidance on the matter, according to Dr. Deepali Bahir, Taluka Health Officer of Shegaon.