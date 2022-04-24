Hanuman Chalisa Controversy: Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were sent to the 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai’s Bandra Magistrate's Court on Sunday, hours after they were arrested for causing unrest following the announcement that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree, reported ANI.“ Amravati MP Naveneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-days of judicial custody by Bandra Magistrate's Court,” ANI tweeted.

A bail hearing will be held on April 29. The couple can file a bail plea by April 27, added the court.The political duo was arrested on Saturday and an FIR under 153A, 35, 37, 135 sections of the Bombay Police Act have been filed against Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana. Navneet and Ravi are both being represented by advocate Rizwan Merchant, who has represented Sanjay Dutt in the past. After the hearing, the couple's lawyer addressed the media and alleged political discrepancies in the case." After the FIR was registered by Khar PS on the complaint of Navneet & Ravi Rana against the other side, a second FIR appears to be registered by the police against Navneet Kaur Rana & her husband Ravi Rana i.e. charge of 353 IPC," ANI quoted Merchant as saying.

"If the charge of 353 IPC was made out with respect to the incident at the residence, there's no reason why that charge couldn't have been added in the first FIR of 500. The arrest memo also does not show the charge of 353," Merchant added.MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, on Saturday announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence).Soon after Rana’s claim, Shiv Sena workers began protesting outside her residence following which security has been ramped up both at Matoshree and Rana’s residence.The couple was arrested late at night on Saturday after their announcement of Hanuman Chalisa recital outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ triggered massive protest and unrest in Mumbai.