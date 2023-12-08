Have not yet spoken to Nawab Malik about his political views, says Praful Patel

On Friday, Praful Patel, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group led by Ajit Pawar, referred to Nawab Malik as a senior colleague and emphasized that his seating position in the Maharashtra assembly was not a matter of concern. Patel stated that they have not had discussions with Malik regarding his political perspectives.

Talking to reporters here, Patel said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s letter to Ajit Pawar on the issue of Malik being unwelcome in the ruling ‘Maha Yuti’ shouldn’t be taken out of context. He also visited both the deputy CMs at the Vidhan Bhavan.

We haven’t spoken to Malik about his political views after we decided to join the Maha Yuti government on July 2. After his release (from jail) on medical bail, we paid him a courtesy visit, he said.

Patel mentioned that the Ajit Pawar-led faction, asserting its stake over the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) name and symbol, has not filed an affidavit on behalf of Malik with the Election Commission of India. He criticized the Opposition for bringing up Malik's seating matter in the assembly, asserting that it reflects their lack of constructive contributions following their defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Even Parliament is functioning well now. It is clear Modi will return to power in 2024 and Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar will form government in the state later next year, he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar said he would first speak with Malik to understand the former minister’s position about his political affiliation before explaining his NCP group’s stand on the matter.

