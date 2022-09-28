HC asks petitioner to put responsible persons on notice in Navi Mumbai over illegal construction

In view of the illegitimate construction allegedly being carried out on a massive scale in Navi Mumbai, the Bombay High Court said that generally the persons responsible for them are put on notice. It gave the direction while hearing a PIL that alleged a floor space index (FSI) scam in Navi Mumbai.

According to the PIL filed by law student Kishor Shetty, more than 10,000 houses have been constructed illegally in Cidco alloted plots in Airoli, Turbhe and Koparkhairane.

As per the reports of TOI, the petition said in August 2021, Shetty had applied under the Right to Indormation Act seeking commencement certificates (CC) of plots in these areas. He received them in September-October the same year.From the CCs, he reportedly learned that ground floor plots allotted by Cidco have an FSI of 1, but few have constructed according to it. “At least 90% of people have undertaken illegal construction by raising 1-2 slabs/floors, "the petition alleged.

Shetty alleged that despite bringing the violations to the notice of the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC) authorities, including the civic chief, the illegal constructions has continued checking. He also submitted photographs to support his plea showing the extent of illegal construction.

"We are of the prima facie view that if such photographs are to be believed, the Court may have to come down heavily on such large-scale illegal constructions as pointed out by the petitioner. However, no effective order can be passed on this petition unless the persons responsible for such illegal constructions are put on notice generally,” bench noted.

