Heat wave continues: Many districts in Maha register max of 40 degrees C

In many cities of Maharashtra, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has warned of heat wave in Vidarbha today. Nagpur, Wardha, Akola and Amravati districts of Vidarbha are likely to experience heat waves. Even yesterday, the temperature in many cities in Vidarbha had crossed 40 degrees. Though there is a heat wave in Thane and Raigad districts in Konkan, the temperature in Konkan is stable. Yellow alert has been issued to both these districts. However, the meteorological department has said that the heat wave in Mumbai has subsided. The meteorological department predicts that the situation will improve this weekend.

The temperature at some places in Mumbai had gone up to 40 degrees Celsius. In Mumbai, the temperature rose to 41 degrees in March for the first time since 1956. Meanwhile, a green alert has been issued in Mumbai today.