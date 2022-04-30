Heat wave: Temperature crosses 45 degrees in 6 districts, 19 die of heatstroke

Vidarbha is currently experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures hovering above 45 degrees in six of the 11 districts. Chandrapur recorded a 46.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Even on Sunday, a severe heat wave has been warned in some districts of Vidarbha.

On Friday, Chandrapur became the hottest city in the state and the second hottest in the country. Banda in Rajasthan became the hottest city in the country. Apart from Chandrapur, the temperature in five districts of Vidarbha, Akola (45.8 degrees), Wardha (45.5 degrees), Nagpur and Yavatmal (45.2 degrees each) and Amravati (45 degrees) were above 45 degrees on Friday. Apart from this, Bramhapuri also recorded a temperature of 45.6 degrees. Currently, Rajasthan and Vidarbha are experiencing severe heat waves, according to the meteorological department. If this is the case in April, will the temperature in Vidarbha go up to 47 degrees in May? Such doubts are being expressed by many. This intense heat wave will continue in Vidarbha even on Sunday. The temperature is likely to drop slightly from Monday.

A total of 19 people have been feared to have succumbed to heatstroke in April this year. This month, 19 people were found dead on the streets in different parts of the city.