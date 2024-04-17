Heatwave in Maharashtra: Mumbai Electricity Demand Hits Record High Amid Rising Temperatures

Mumbai: Electric appliances like ACs, fans, and coolers are being run at high speeds to get rid of the heat wave. As a result, Mumbai's electricity demand is increasing, with 4,041 MW demand recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday. This is the highest-ever demand for the current season, with the state's demand being recorded at 24,234 MW.

1) On a normal day, Mumbai's electricity demand is recorded around 3,200 MW or 3,400 MW.

2) In winter, the figure is around 2,800 or 3,000 MW. In the summer, however, the demand for electricity is highest.

3) It's been hot for two days. The heat of the day as well as the night has taken Mumbaikars by surprise. In such a situation, the use of equipment like AC, fan, cooler has increased to get relief from this heat.

The state had a demand of 24,234 MW of electricity at 3.15 pm on Tuesday and the supply was also increased. Load shedding didn't have to be done anywhere.