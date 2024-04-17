Mumbai Heatwave: April Sees Hottest Day in 15 Years as Temperatures Soar to 39.7°C

The city of Mumbai experienced a severe heatwave on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to 39.7°C at the IMD’s Santacruz observatory. This marked an increase of nearly 2°C in just one day, with temperatures exceeding the normal by 6.3°C and surging nearly 7°C compared to two days prior. Tuesday's scorching temperatures set a record for April, being the hottest day in 15 years since Mumbai recorded 40.6°C on April 1, 2009.

Amidst widespread high temperatures in the region, tragic news emerged on Monday afternoon as a 16-year-old college student reportedly succumbed to heatstroke in Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, where temperatures have been ranging between 36°C to 38°C.

Tuesday saw even harsher conditions in interior areas, with the India Meteorological Department recording maximum temperatures of 44.4°C in Karjat—marking the highest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region—42.8°C in Thane, and 42°C in Navi Mumbai’s Rabale. Meanwhile, the IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C.

Following the warmest night of the year, both Santacruz and Colaba recorded minimum temperatures of 27.5°C and 27.8°C, respectively, marking an increase of around 3 degrees above the normal range.

In response to the escalating temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Tuesday, indicating the likelihood of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets. Additionally, a 'yellow' alert was issued for Wednesday, warning of potential heatwave conditions.