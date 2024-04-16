Heatwave in Navi Mumbai Continues for Second Consecutive Day as Temperature Expected to Rise Above 40 Degrees Celsius

The heatwave will persist in the city for the second consecutive day, with the maximum temperature expected to soar up to 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the sky will remain clear.



According to the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures will range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity hovering around 50 per cent. IMD has forecast similar weather conditions for Wednesday.

A private meteorological agency forecasts that the maximum temperature is likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Even on Tuesday morning, the temperature in Koparkhairane was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

In response to the escalating temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives to address heat-related concerns. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners are reminded to provide shaded areas and sufficient water for their animals.