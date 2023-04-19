Heavy rainfall hits Satara and Phaltan cities causing chaos and power outages

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, Satara city and its surrounding regions experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and cloudbursts, which lasted for about an hour and a half. This caused water to flow down the streets, leaving vendors who were situated on the road in a state of confusion. Meanwhile, the recent rains have provided relief to the people who were previously suffering from the scorching heat.

At approximately 6:15 pm, the Phaltan city region was also affected by rainfall accompanied by strong winds and lightning, resulting in power outages in the vicinity.

In Satara city, mango trees have been planted in various locations, including alongside roads. Due to the strong winds and rainfall, the mangoes are falling from the trees, resulting in damage to the fruit. This phenomenon was observed on Wednesday as well, when the mangoes fell to the ground due to the rain.