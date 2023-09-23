Heavy rainfall stalls operations at Nagpur railway station, tracks submerged

Incessant rainfall and cloudburst have flooded several low-lying areas in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The tracks at Nagpur railway station were submerged and waterlogging at the station caused much inconvenience to passengers.Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city, following which 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, were rescued, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi on Saturday.

The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, said Fadnavis.The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am.Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.