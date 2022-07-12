Heavy rains in Vidarbha; 27 gates of Gosikhurd dam opened by half a meter

Pawani (Bhandara): Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of ​​the Gosikhurd National Project, the water level of the project has risen drastically. A discharge of 3002.32 cusecs of water is underway.

At present, the water level of the project is 242.290 meters. The water level is likely to rise as rainfall is forecast in the catchment area of ​​the project. Therefore, 27 doors of the project were opened by half a meter on Monday. Out of this 3002.32 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Wainganga river.

The discharge of water will be increased in phases to control the water level in the project. Therefore, the tehsil administration has appealed to the riverside villages as well as the citizens traveling through the river basin to take care of themselves.