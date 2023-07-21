Heavy rains lead to unfortunate incidents: Lightning strikes injure 20 people in Bhandara district

In the last two days, the state has been grappling with heavy rainfall, leading to unfortunate incidents across various regions. In Bhandara district, two incidents of lightning strikes were reported, resulting in 20 people sustaining severe injuries. The injured individuals are presently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Bhandara district has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in certain areas since yesterday. In response to the weather conditions, the district administration has issued a yellow alert as a precautionary measure. The ongoing farming season has been impacted by the onset of rains. Tragically, two incidents of lightning strikes have been reported in Sakoli and Pauni talukas of the district. The unfortunate events occurred while labourers were working on a farm yesterday evening. As a result of these incidents, two labourers were injured in Sakoli and are currently receiving treatment at a rural hospital in the area.

Another incident occurred at Pauni taluka, where lightning struck a field during planting. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted, but it resulted in injuries to 20 men and women workers. The injured individuals have been promptly moved to Adyal for treatment. As the rains intensify, the administration has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to remain vigilant and cautious during this period.