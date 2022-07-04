Heavy security deployed in Matotshri and Shinde's private residence in Thane

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's private residence in Thane has now under heavy security. The police has given the same level of security to Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshri'. Shinde has been provided Z-plus security immediately after his election as Chief Minister. He has not yet taken over the government residence Varsha in Mumbai. On the lines of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri residence and Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha', special police security has been set up around Chief Minister Shinde's Louiswadi residence in Thane. A senior police official in Thane told Lokmat that Chief Minister Shinde is taking special care of Z-plus security. Against this backdrop, Thane Police Commissioner Dattatraya Karale, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Regional Division, Dr. Punjab Ugale, Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav and others took stock.

A convoy of more than 125 personnel under the supervision of a police inspector level officer will be deployed around the residence day and night. Two companies of riot control squad and state reserve police force will also be deployed in it. In addition, CCTV, Watch Tower, Metal Detector, Pilot Van will also be included.

The security of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence has been reviewed. This place will be well guarded now. Apart from manpower, technical equipment will also be used for this. - Dr. Punjab Ugle, Additional Commissioner of Police, Thane