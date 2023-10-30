Here's why NCP MLA Prakash Solanke was torched by Maratha quota activists

The Maratha community in Majalgaon has expressed its strong displeasure towards NCP MLA Prakash Solanke. On Monday morning, protesters resorted to pelting stones at Solanke 's residence. This escalated to setting fire to his car and other vehicles parked nearby. Additionally, household items were set ablaze at the same location. The situation was initially brought under control when the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

However, tensions flared up again as protesters gathered on the city's main road, resuming stone-pelting. Superintendent of Police Nand Kumar Thakur promptly arrived on the scene with a police team to address the situation.

Simultaneously, the protesters directed their anger at educational institutions and co-operative societies affiliated with Solanke, pelting stones and setting tires on fire. The unrest extended to the municipality, where more stones were hurled. Tension currently grips the city as protesters voice their grievances against Prakash Solanke.

This outbreak of aggression within the Maratha community followed the circulation of his alleged remarks against the ongoing hunger strike of Maratha protestors. There are reports that the crowd got furious over NCP MLA Prakash Solanke after he allegedly insulted Jarange Patil. NCP MLA Prakash Solanke belongs to the Ajit Pawar section of the party.