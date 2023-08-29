High tide predicted in Mumbai for 5 days, BMC issues alert

Mumbai is likey to witness high tide for five consecutive days from Wednesday August 30 to September 3. At this time, waves of 4.66 to 4.88 metres height will be raised. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to tourists to be careful while going to the beach or chowpatty during high tide.

This year there was high tide for five days in June, six days in July and maximum eight days in August. This includes August 1 to 6 and August 30, 31. There are six days of high tide in September. As the tide will come even at midnight, the tide will come at least 10 times in six days. At this time, the waves of more than four and a half metres high in the sea. According to a report in Mumbai Live, tourists have been asked to exercise caution. Warning signs have been put up on the beaches. Lifeguards stationed at Girgaon, Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Juhu, Versova, Marve, Madh and other beaches have also been instructed to be alert. Police will be deployed during high tides. Special precautions are being taken as the weekend of September 2 and 3 is a holiday. They have been asked not to venture inside beach by the municipality.