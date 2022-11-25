'His confidence is shaken': Sharad Pawar targets Eknath Shinde after CM meets astrologer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde’s visit to a temple near Nashik on Wednesday to know about his future through astrology has sparked a major political controversy. Mr Shinde has been strongly attacked by the opposition. NCP chief Mr Sharad Pawar said it is a new thing in Maharashtra and it seems that the CM’s confidence has been shaken.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar claimed that going to an astrologer to know the future is like feeding superstition when the world is in the 21st century. ‘’There are many changes taking place in the age of technology. In such a case, the progressive Maharashtra Chief Minister resorts to astrology without looking at what science says,’’ he said. Shinde is believed to have made the trip to visit the much-sought-out numerologist and astrologer, Captain Ashok Kharat, chairperson of the temple trust.

Shinde travelled with his wife, Lata, and two cabinet ministers – Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (revenue) and Deepak Kesarkar (education) – to visit the Saibaba temple, in Shirdi. After the darshan, the entourage travelled to Sinnar, about 35-kms from Shirdi. He flew back to Mumbai in a chopper from Sinner. He is believed to have discussed his current political situation with Kharat. Among well-known personalities who visit him, is a powerful politician from Delhi.The meeting became a talking point in political circles as the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government is still awaiting Supreme Court’s verdict on the back of the split engineered by Shinde. Kharat, a retired merchant navy officer, has worked as captain with an Australian firm and toured 154 countries. He heads Shivnika Trust, which manages the temple.