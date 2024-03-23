Holi 2024: Navi Mumbai Metro to Operate from 2 pm to 10 pm On March 25; Check Details Here

CIDCO has announced that on the occasion of Holi (Dhulivandan) on Monday, March 25, 2024, the Metro service on Metro Line No. 1 from Belapur to Pendhar will remain closed during the morning hours. The service is scheduled to commence at 2 pm.

According to CIDCO, Metro services will run at a frequency of 15 minutes between 2 pm and 10 pm.

"The commuters travelling on this line are requested to take note of this, and plan their commute accordingly and co-operate with CIDCO," stated the Public Relations Office of CIDCO.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has announced 12 Holi special trains to manage the surge of passengers during Holi 2024. These special trains comprise CSMT-Danapur-CSMT, CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT, Pune-Danapur-Pune Superfast, Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast, and Panvel-Chapra-Panvel Weekly services.