Holi Celebrations in Mumbai: Man Struck With Stone Amid Holi Festivities in Dombivli

A man was injured in Dombivali in Thane district after being assaulted amid Holi celebrations, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI. The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him of throwing a stone amid Holi celebrations, the Manpada police station official said, reported PTI. "Vishal was hit by a stone during the altercation. No one has been arrested and further probe is underway," senior inspector SD Palve said, reported PTI.

In another case, a court in Thane city on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case, reported PTI. In her order, Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each on the convicts, Shivam Vedprakash Tiwari, 28, Lalla Ramchandra Nishad alias Ashishkumar, 29, and Kandi Ramasahay Yadav alias Rahul, 29, reported PTI.The judge held that the prosecution has successfully proved criminal charges against the trio, residents of Vartak Nagar in Thane city, reported PTI.Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the victim, Tarsemsingh Succha Singh Sahote alias Bobby, 23, was killed near a juice centre in an attack by the three accused, who were armed with sharp weapons, on November 6, 2017, reported PTI.



