Home Minister Amit Shah visits Ganesh Pandal in Bandra with Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Mumbai, paid a visit to a Ganesh Pandal in Bandra. He was accompanied by the state chief minister, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah's itinerary also includes a visit to the well-known Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal in Parel today. It has been a tradition for Shah and his family to make an annual trip to Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival. After his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Shah will visit Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official residence at Varsha. He will also visit Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence Sagar.