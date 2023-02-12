Homosexuality incrimination one of many social injustices: CJI Chandrachud

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2023 04:00 PM

ir="ltr">The criminalization of homosexuality, which was decriminalised after more than seven decades, was one of many examples of unfairness in our society, according to Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud, TOI reported. The Chief Justice of India was addressing at the Maharashtra National Law University's (MNLU) Waranga campus' inaugural graduation ceremony when he made those comments.

Senior Bombay High Court judges Sanjay Gangapurwala (Bombay HC acting chief justice), Sunil Shukre, Atul Chandurkar, and Anil Kilor joined the dais with the CJI alongside former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, MNLU's founding chancellor, and Supreme Court judge Bhushan Gavai, who is now chancellor."As a governing document, the Constitution has made rapid strides towards a more just democratic society, but much work remains to be accomplished before we can rest. The deep inequality which fractured our society at the time of Independence persists even today. The best way to make this inequality a distant dream of the past is to inculcate the spirit of the Constitution in our society.

In this endeavour, there is no better place than you, my dear students," declared the CJI.The CJI stated that he had provided his opinion with the line that the lethargy of law was manifest once again despite the constitutionally guaranteed right to equality and non-discrimination.He then cited his seminal decision in the Navtej Singh Johar case, where he held that IPC Section 377 was an "anachronistic colonial law" that violated the fundamental rights to equality, freedom of expression, life, and privacy.CJI Chandrachud, who succeeded former CJI Uday Lalit, explained the negative consequences of social media by stating that people were currently living in a more detached world despite being more connected than ever Open in app