Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival

Today, Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, commemorating the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Running from January 12 to January 16, the festival is a tribute to the youth of the nation. The opening ceremony of 27th National Youth Festival witnessed attendance of more than 1 lakh people.

Minister Modi expressed his delight at participating in the birth anniversary celebration of Swami Vivekananda and extended greetings on National Youth Day. He acknowledged the significance of the day dedicated to the visionary who instilled renewed vigor in India during the colonial era.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the youth in shaping the nation’s future, the Prime Minister declared today as a tribute to India’s youth power. He applauded the current generation for their commitment to achieving both development and dominance, expressing confidence in their dedication to the nation.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Hon.Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bains, Hon. Chief Minister Shri Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Hon. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon. Minister of State Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Hon. Deputy CMs Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar, along with other State Ministers.



Hon. Prime Minister Modi commended the vibrant youth from across the country, asserting that India is poised to become a global manufacturing hub, crediting this achievement to the country’s energetic youth. Hon. Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde echoed Swami Vivekananda’s message, emphasizing that the youth should recognize their power and never consider themselves powerless.



The five-day festival features diverse activities, including dance, music, speeches, photography, poster making, and storytelling, with participation from artists, performers, and youth from every state and union territory. The Maharashtra Youth Expo provides a special platform for emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and researchers from the state, aiming to showcase and celebrate the multifaceted talents and aspirations of India’s dynamic youth.