Horrific collision between truck and car in Nagpur kills 6

A horrific road accident took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra late last night which claimed six lives. The collision between a truck and a Scorpio car near Tonkham village of Katol, Nagpur has also left one person injured who has been admitted to the Medical College, Nagpur.

According to reports, the collision happened around 1:30 am in the night. All 6 people, who were from the same village, in the Scorpio died.This accident happened in front of the Shalimar Factory near Sonkhamb village of Katol in Nagpur.

"Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soyabean," he said."Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said. The truck driver has been arrested.