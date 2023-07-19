House collapse in Mumbai's Bhandup area results in one fatality

Published: July 19, 2023

A tragic incident occurred today in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where a man lost his life after his house collapsed. ...

A tragic incident occurred today in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where a man lost his life after his house collapsed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the news, and upon receiving the report, BMC officials and local police immediately responded to the scene. The incident has left the community gripped with fear and unease.

(This is breaking news, more details awaited)

