How did Kailash Patil escape from Gujarat? Check here

Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil who was with Eknath Shinde in Gujarat has now come to Mumbai he also accused Shinde of kidnapping him, Patil said "we were taken to the mayor's bungalow in Thane. From there, he told us that Saheb is ahead, and we wanted to go there. The staff was with us. We were put in another car. Moving on, Vasai-Virar I don't know those parts, the cities started running out and my mind wandered. There was a suspicion that something different was happening."

"From there we stopped at a hotel. When we proceeded, there were checkpoints on the Gujarat border. Shinde's staff told us to walk as there was traffic. I got out of the car and I got out of there. It was dark and we started walking toward Mumbai. The biker told me to go to Mumbai. Then the MPs truck came. I told the driver I was in trouble. He was ready. He left till Dahisar. Tovar Saheb was contacted, he had sent a vehicle to take me."

"I was soaking wet from the motorcycle, my mobile battery was also seven percent left. So I didn't send the location to anyone. Contacted Uddhav Thackeray. Saheb had sent a vehicle to take me to the toll plaza. The man got there. I arrived in Mumbai" he added.

"I did not agree to cheat with the Shiv Sena who made me MLA. A conspiracy has been hatched against Shiv Sena. Some MLAs are stuck there" said Kailas Patil.