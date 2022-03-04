Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad gets pampered with home-cooked food from actor's family

Bollywood powerhouse Hrithik Roshan and actor-musician Saba Azad's relationship seems to be going strong. After enjoying lunch with the Roshans a few days back, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by none other than the Roshan family.

Touched by the sweet gesture, Saba took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a plate full of delicious food items including pizza and pasta.

She wrote, "When you're homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan."

Earlier, Saba had joined Roshans for a lunch. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Recently, the 'War' actor gave a shout-out to his rumoured girlfriend ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that 'Bang Bang' actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating.

Talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. Saba was last seen as Pipsy in the web series 'Rocket Boys', which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor