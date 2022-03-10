Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in September next year

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' have locked September 28, 2023 as the release date of the film.

On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers.

"September 28th... 2023," he wrote, adding a motion poster of the film.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the film, too announced the release date on his social media handle.

"Get ready to witness India's first aerial action franchise, Fighter in theatres on September 28, 2023," Anil posted.

'Fighter' is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

