HSC Board Exam: Hall tickets for 12th board exam to be available online from tomorrow, check out how to download?

According to the schedule announced by the board, the 10th and 12th examinations will be held next month. According to the schedule, the class 10 examination will start from March 15 and the class 12 examination will start from March 4. Meanwhile, the board's hall tickets for the 12th examination, will be available online from 1 pm tomorrow (Wednesday). Hall tickets will be made available online on the Board's website.

Class 12 Board online hall tickets will be available at www.mahahsscboard.in. Meanwhile, the administration has said that in case of any technical difficulties in obtaining the ticket, higher secondary schools or junior colleges should contact the divisional board.

How to download?

First go to www.mahahsscboard.in from the internet browser you are using.

You can then go to the College login option and download the hall ticket online.

Meanwhile, the relevant online hall tickets are to be printed and distributed to the students of all the higher secondary schools under the jurisdiction of the divisional board as well as the junior colleges. The government has also informed that if there are any amendments in the hall ticket regarding change of subject and medium, the higher secondary school or junior college should go to the divisional board and get them corrected.

In case of correction of photo, signature, name of the student on the hall ticket, the higher secondary school junior college has to send only one copy to the divisional board at their level. If the hall ticket is lost from the students, the concerned schools and colleges have to print it again and give the hall ticket to the students by stamping it as 'Duplicate' in red ink.