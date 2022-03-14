HSC Exam Paper Leak: Class 12 Chemistry paper not leaked, says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Assembly

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed the Legislative Council that the paper on Chemistry subject of class XII has not been leaked. After the question paper was distributed, a part of the question paper was found on a student's mobile through WhatsApp. She informed the House that a thorough inquiry is underway into the matter.

There was an uproar after the news came out that the chemistry paper of the 12th board had been leaked. Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad presented a statement in the Legislative Council and informed the House about this matter. Varsha Gaikwad said that as per the rules, the question papers were distributed at 10.20 am. A student was late for the examination at Vile Parle. While checking her phone, she informed that a part of the question paper was found in her mobile at 10.24 am. Therefore, it cannot be said that this entire paper was leaked, said Varsha Gaikwad.

The mobile phone was later seized and interrogated. She said that finding part of the question paper on mobile was a serious matter and efforts would be made to prevent such incidents in future.

Teacher arrested in coaching classes

Vile Parle police arrested a teacher of private classes in Malad in the case. Mukesh Yadav is the name of the teacher who runs a private class. It is learned that this private tutor had given this paper to three students in his class on WhatsApp even before the exam started. Police have also questioned three students in the case. Police are also investigating whether anyone else is involved with Mukesh Yadav for Paper leak, whether there was any financial transaction to get Paper. The police are now investigating the matter. Police are also trying to find out how many students got the leaked chemistry paper. According to preliminary information, only three students have received this paper.