HSC results expected before May 31, SSC in first week of June

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) issued a notice regarding the declaration of the state board exam results.

As per the directives, the Class 12 HSC examination results will be declared before May 31, and the Class 10 SSC exam in the first week of June.

In the current academic year, over 1.6 million students from various parts of the state participated in the SSC examination. The state board exams took place between March 2 and March 25. Similarly, the HSC examination was attempted by approximately 1.4 million students, which occurred from February 21 to March 21.

Despite a staff strike by teachers demanding the old pension scheme, reports suggest that the exam results are likely to be declared on schedule. The teachers refused to check the answer sheets of Class 12 exams until their demands, including the old pension scheme, were met.