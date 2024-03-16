Huge Crowd Flocks to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thane

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, came to an end in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday. The yatra, which commenced on January 14 and covered 16 states and 110 districts along its course, arrived in Mumbai via Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's bastion Thane. Congress supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome him.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the crowd at Jambli Naka before proceeding to Mumbai. This marked the former Congress President's inaugural visit to Thane. He reaffirmed his commitment to conducting a caste census if elected to power. Gandhi also criticized the BJP over the electoral bond issue, asserting that the scheme is utilized as an extortion racket to topple governments and destabilize political parties.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi said that around 90 per cent of the population, including 50 per cent Backwards, 15 percent Dalits, 8 percent Adivasis, and about 15 per cent of minorities and economically weaker sections from the general castes, remain deprived, while a few selected individuals enjoy wealth and resources. He emphasized that conducting a caste census along with economic and financial surveys would help establish who controls how much resources. Gandhi said, “You cannot find a single person from backward communities in media, private colleges, hospitals, and universities. The government assigns smaller ministries to such individuals to keep them marginalized.”

Speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Congress supporters from Thane stressed the need for a caste census and criticized the BJP-RSS for creating societal divides. Aashay Gune, a Congress supporter, stated, "We need equal representation. Marginalized communities are absent in the private sector, facing exclusion. Therefore, a caste census should be conducted to understand the extent of exclusion and plan for upliftment."

Another supporter, Shilpa Sonone, expressed, "A caste census is imperative to provide justice to backward castes. It should be implemented in Maharashtra, following Bihar's example." Another Congress supporter added, “Backward communities are often relegated to menial jobs like sewage work, construction, and cleaning. Why aren't they provided proper education and opportunities in government and private sectors? Conducting a caste-based census will not create societal divides; rather, it will bridge differences.”

With Lok Sabha elections approaching, political parties are actively campaigning for victory. While Thane remains a stronghold of CM Shinde, Congress has struggled to gain popularity in the city. Nonetheless, party workers remain hopeful of revitalizing their presence and competing at the grassroots level. “There is internal strife between Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP in Thane. Mahavikas Aghadi will present a strong challenge to these parties,” stated Congress supporters Ashfaque Hashmi and Dr. Z.H. Ansari.

Gandhi, during his rally in Thane, criticized Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP for aligning with BJP solely for power and money. Congress supporters Vidya Wahule and Sushma Shirsath remarked, “Rahul ji's visit marks a significant moment in Thane. We anticipate positive changes soon. People trust Congress and its policies, especially the party's commitment to women's empowerment.”