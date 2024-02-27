'I Did Not Take Help from Sharad Pawar.." Manoj Jarange Patil Responds to SIT Probe Inquiry

Mumbai: The budget session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly began on Monday. Today is the second day of the session. At the beginning of the second day, there was a ruckus in the House over the demand for an SIT probe into Maratha reservation agitating activist Manoj Jarange Patil. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has demanded an SIT probe into Jarange Patil's protest. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has ordered the formation of an SIT in the Manoj Jarange Patil case.

Manoj Jarange has reacted to the order of the SIT inquiry. "Let everyone be investigated. They are conspiring to fool me. So far, they have not met such a loyal protester, so this conspiracy is going on. " asked Manoj Jarange. "Marathas, protect your mother and sister. Stand up for caste. I'm not afraid to die. We will give reservation to Marathas from OBC," he further added.

I just want everyone to stand behind me, as the sun of the community. It takes a lot of luck to die for the community. I am ready to die for the Marathas. The person who sets the arson is not ours. Those protesting peacefully are ours," Jarange said. "I have never spoken to Sharad Pawar. I didn't seek his help. I can't sell loyalty. Why should I cheat Marathas for your power?," Manoj Jarange said, denying all the allegations. Manoj Jarange spoke to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today.