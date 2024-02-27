CM Eknath Shinde Comments on Jarange Patil Allegations, Says SIT Probe Will Bring the Truth Out

Mumbai: In the budget session of Vidhan Sabha CM Eknath Shinde has commented on the issues surrounding Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. He has addressed the allegations made by Jarange Patil against Deputy CM Fadnavis by stating that his government is responsible for the wellbeing of the state and that an SIT inquiry only will bring out the truth in the matter. Shinde also appealed to the opposition to keep politics out of the discussion.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community will last. "The Supreme Court has removed the errors in the observations and given freedom reservation to the Maratha community. We have prepared a report of the Backward Classes Commission. Manoj Jarange Patil's demand kept changing. The government has given reservations that fit within the framework of the law. Why did you (opposition) not give reservation to the Maratha community for so many years, on what issue do you say that reservation will not last? They were deprived of reservation when they knew that the Maratha community was backward. Many leaders flourished thanks to the Maratha community. But this Eknath Shinde took the oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and took a bold stand to give reservation," he said.

CM Shinde also spoke in defence of Deputy CM Fadnavis. "During the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis, Sarathi scheme started. His government unded the Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, increased subsistence allowance in urban rural areas. The Maratha community was given concessions like OBC. Manoj Jarange Patil was honestly agitating for the society. So I went to the hunger strike site not once but twice. I went there when such a large number of people had come. But it has nothing to do with Jarange Patil. But he levelled allegations against Fadnavis at a lower level." The chief minister alleged that the language was not the language of the activists but of a political party.

Our Maharashtra is progressive, all castes are united

He said he would give reservation without hurting the reservation of the OBC community and did what he said. "During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, reservation did not last because it did not stand firmly in the Supreme Court. Now that reservation has been given unanimously in the Assembly again, is it anyone's intention to create unrest in the society? Tell us how this reservation will last and we answer it. We will make our case in court." He said the decision on reservation was taken unanimously in the Assembly and work was being done to create confusion among the people. "Today, our Maharashtra is progressive. All the castes are united here, fights are being instigated between the castes. We told everyone that our government will not cheat anyone. The notification was issued and received 6 lakh objections." The chief minister also made it clear that he would not go beyond the law and promise anyone.

Whose language is spoken by Jarange Patil?

"There has also been a report of stone pelting. So far, the government has been sympathetic. They started arson, burnt the houses of MLAs and damaged property. In such a situation, should the government remain silent? By the time there was an honest protest, everyone was willing to talk, including the chief minister. But is it right to make an out-of-law demand? Whose language is the language that Jarange Patil said about Devendra Fadnavis?" The Chief Minister also asked.

The Chief Minister also addressed the opposition by stating, "As a government, we have a collective responsibility. Reservation has been given to the Maratha community, kunbi certificates are being obtained. We need to talk about how reservations will last. The law is the same for all. No one is bigger than the law. No one can violate the law. Such kind of language was not not spoken in the state before".